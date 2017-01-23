Republicans File Bill To Terminate United Nations Membership And Revoke Diplomatic Immunity

A bill co-sponsored by about half a dozen Republicans would force the United States to quit its membership in the United Nations.

Earlier this month, Rep. Michael Rogers (R-AL) filed legislation called The American Sovereignty Restoration Act of 2017 on behalf of himself and at least four other GOP co-sponsors.

The measure aims to repeal the United Nations Participation Act on 1945, which authorized U.S. membership in the intergovernmental organization.

The bill states that the president "shall terminate all membership by the United States in the United Nations, and in any organ, specialized agency, commission, or other formally affiliated body of the United Nations."

Additionally, the measure prohibits "diplomatic immunity for U.N. officers or employees." Without immunity protection for diplomats, the organization would be forced to re-locate its headquarters outside of the United States.

Rogers' legislation comes after President Barack Obama's administration refused to vote against a UN resolution condemning Israel for illegal settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

If the bill is passed by Congress, it would take effect two years after being signed into law by President Donald Trump.