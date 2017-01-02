Sean Hannity Travels To London To Interview Julian Assange At Ecuadorian Embassy

Sean Hannity Travels To London To Interview Julian Assange At Ecuadorian Embassy

Fox News host Sean Hannity will interview Wikileaks Founder Julian Assange for a special Fox News broadcast on Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported.

Hannity is reportedly traveling to London where Assange has sequestered himself inside the Ecuadorian embassy to avoid extradition to Sweden on rape allegations.

During an interview with Assange last month, Hannity said that the WikiLeaks founder had "done us a favor" by leaking information that Russian hackers allegedly stole from Hillary Clinton's campaign.

In 2010, Hannity had called for Assange's arrest and accused him of “waging [a] war against the U.S.” after WikiLeaks published sensitive diplomatic cables.


