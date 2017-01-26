Sean Spicer Can't Stop Tweeting Out His Passwords

Maybe it's a cry for help.

Maybe it's an attempt to leak the truth.

Maybe he's trying to get fired.

Maybe he's an idiot.

Maybe all of the above.

Twice in two days, people.

Not that crazy theories from my sister: Sean Spicer is either being hacked or mistakenly typing his password into tweets. pic.twitter.com/yULrRbeXOl — Theodore Leo (@tedleo) January 26, 2017

Theories welcome.

(And of course many people, not anyone we would admit to knowing, but many people, have tried logging into @PressSec using these passwords on Twitter and somehow they don't work by the time we, er, I mean, many people try them.)

Isn't this the guy who repeatedly lied about the impact of Hillary's emails and private server?

Hillary never tweeted her passwords, Sean.