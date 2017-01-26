Sean Spicer Can't Stop Tweeting Out His Passwords

By Frances Langum
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
Sean Spicer Can't Stop Tweeting Out His Passwords

Maybe it's a cry for help.

Maybe it's an attempt to leak the truth.

Maybe he's trying to get fired.

Maybe he's an idiot.

Maybe all of the above.

Twice in two days, people.

Theories welcome.

(And of course many people, not anyone we would admit to knowing, but many people, have tried logging into @PressSec using these passwords on Twitter and somehow they don't work by the time we, er, I mean, many people try them.)

Isn't this the guy who repeatedly lied about the impact of Hillary's emails and private server?

Hillary never tweeted her passwords, Sean.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Advertise Liberally

Broken Promises

Latest

Decision 2016

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV