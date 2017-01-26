Secret President Stephen Bannon Would Like The Media To STFU, Sit In The Corner

Our Shadow-President Stephen Bannon would like to let "the media" know that he wishes they'd just shut the fck up and go sit in a corner somewhere for the next four years.

In an interview with the New York Times, Bannon said, "The media should be embarrassed and humiliated and keep its mouth shut and just listen for a while.”

Keep. Its. Mouth. Shut. He said that thing.

And then went on to demand he be quoted as he said, “The media here is the opposition party. They don’t understand this country. They still do not understand why Donald Trump is the president of the United States.”

This is coming from a man who ran a media site for years, who took every opportunity he could find to undermine President Obama both via his site and via his association with the right-wing "messaging group" reported here as "Groundswell."

Bannon was the one who wanted strategic attacks on Hillary Clinton over Benghazi, and then when the email non-scandal fell into his lap, used that along with some lucrative associations with Russian hackers to undermine her candidacy.

Now that he's on the inside running the show by whispering in an obviously demented old man's ear, he would like the media to Keep Its Mouth Shut.

This is fascistic behavior, as if I needed to point that out. It also isn't going to happen.

Quote me on this, Stephen Bannon: We will not be silenced, no matter how much you might not like that.

Update: Conservative Evan McMullin has some words for Bannon.