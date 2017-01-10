Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Bill O’Reilly And Fox News Co-President Settled

There are new sexual harassment allegations against Bill O’Reilly and a high level Fox News executive and they were recently settled for an amount reportedly in six figures.

LawNewz has the details about former Fox anchor Juliet Huddy’s intent to sue letter sent to Fox over alleged sexual harassment by O’Reilly and now co-president Jack Abernathy:

In the letter, Huddy claimed that during the time she appeared on The O’Reilly Factor, O’Reilly propositioned her on multiple occasions including trying to kiss her when she visited his home near Manhasset, Long Island and making inappropriate phone calls to her. She also claimed there was an incident at a New York hotel after she went to “return a room key” to O’Reilly. In the letter, Huddy said when she refused to comply with O’Reilly’s advances, she was booted from the show despite having “one of the highest rated segments.” Upon leaving Fox News cable network, Huddy was then transferred to the Fox-owned New York affiliate, Fox 5 New York, where she was given a spot anchoring the 4:30 a.m. time slot, which she considered much less desirable. Huddy also claimed she faced sexual harassment from Abernethy who “constantly called her at the office and asking her to come by his office.” Shortly after receiving the settlement, Huddy abruptly left Fox 5 in New York in September. The move came a day after Fox settled with Gretchen Carlson, for a reported $20 million.

A LawNewz source claimed that Huddy’s suit was little more than “opportunistic fabrication.” But while LawNewz says it can’t confirm the amount of the settlement, “our sources tell us the amount paid out was in the high six figures.”

Huddy is the third woman (that we know of) to allege O’Reilly sexually harassed her. If her claims about Abernathy are true, then it would seem that the culture of sexual harassment at Fox did not go away with the ouster of Roger Ailes. But that would not be a huge surprise.

