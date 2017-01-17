Sheriff David Clarke Calls Mark Lamont Hill A 'Jigaboo'

A vicious twitter fight broke out between Trump surrogate Sheriff David Clarke and Marc Lamont Hill which resulted in Clarke calling Hill a "jigaboo."

Hill was on a CNN panel Monday night and got into it with Trump diversity team member Bruce LeVell.

After a back and forth, Hill said, "It's a bunch of mediocre negroes being dragged in front of TV as a photo-op for Donald Trump's exploitive campaign against black people. And you are the prime example of that."

Sheriff Clarke, a conservative bully who often appears on Fox News, is a very nasty individual on television. He wasn't happy about the debate and did his Uncle Ruckus thing this morning and began the twitter fight.

I am tired of this jigaboo telling black people who they should be, what they should do. He's a lackey for Democrats https://t.co/XRI5bEPo0F — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) January 17, 2017

Marc Lamont Hill, host of BET News and VH1 LIVE and CNN Commentator responded:

I know YOU ain't talking about me, dog. YOU?!? Also, jigaboo?!?!? mwahahahahahhahahahahahahahahahah https://t.co/OjsblPCIZN — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) January 17, 2017

Roland S. Martin joined in.

This pathetic Black man @SheriffClarke calls @marclamonthill a "jigaboo." I don't allow folks to call him coon or the N-word & he does this. https://t.co/LzAYrivXqK — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) January 17, 2017

And Hill responded to his tweet.

EXACTLY. I've never called @SheriffClarke an Uncle Tom, porch monkey, coon, hambone, shine, or handkerchief head. It's unseemly I tell ya! https://t.co/ZoP0Xpk4fW — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) January 17, 2017

Welcome to Trump's America!