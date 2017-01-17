Sheriff David Clarke Calls Mark Lamont Hill A 'Jigaboo'

A vicious twitter fight broke out between Trump surrogate Sheriff David Clarke and Marc Lamont Hill which resulted in Clarke calling Hill a "jigaboo."

Hill was on a CNN panel Monday night and got into it with Trump diversity team member Bruce LeVell.

After a back and forth, Hill said, "It's a bunch of mediocre negroes being dragged in front of TV as a photo-op for Donald Trump's exploitive campaign against black people. And you are the prime example of that."

Sheriff Clarke, a conservative bully who often appears on Fox News, is a very nasty individual on television. He wasn't happy about the debate and did his Uncle Ruckus thing this morning and began the twitter fight.

Marc Lamont Hill, host of BET News and VH1 LIVE and CNN Commentator responded:

Roland S. Martin joined in.

And Hill responded to his tweet.

Welcome to Trump's America!


