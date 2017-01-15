SNL Cold Open: Alec Baldwin Skewers Trump's 'Big Russian Pee-Pee Party'

Alec Baldwin returned to Saturday Night Live and once again and did his best to get under Orange Julius' skin with this laugh out loud parody of Trump's bizarre first press conference:

The first Saturday Night Live sketch of 2017 began on a fairly sobering note: guest star Alec Baldwin, posing as president-elect Donald Trump at his bizarre Wednesday press conference and asserting, gravely, “Yes, this is real life. This is really happening.”

Things got a little lighter from there, though, as the sketch went on to hit a variety of Trump-related targets: the businessman’s questionable proposal to solve his various conflicts of interest, his even more questionable proposal to replace Obamacare (Trump’s plan, said Baldwin, is “called the Affordable Care Act”), his less-than-invigorating inauguration entertainment lineup.

The sketch’s most gleeful jabs, though, came—predictably—when reporters began to question Baldwin’s Trump about, and we quote, “the big Russian pee pee party.” Naturally, the Trump character had no desire to discuss those unverified allegations; naturally, the sketch kept coming back to them anyway.