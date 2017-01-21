Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Run The World (Girls) -- Beyonce

Damn. Girls really do run the world. I've been to dozens of protests in my adult life. Nothing has given me a more uplifting feeling than yesterday's Women's March, taking place all over the world. (Disclosure: I wasn't able to attend any marches, because both my eldest daughter and I got very sick with the flu this week. But my hubby and youngest daughter and her friend were at the San Francisco rally. So my eldest and I sat on the sofa, hot tea and boxes of tissues in hand, watching the coverage and tweeting our support. It's not much, admittedly, but it felt good.) The best part? As Susie Madrak remarked to me, it felt like a breath of sanity after a sea of craziness sweeping over the country, an affirmation that we are not alone and we will resist.

We will resist Sean Spicer trying to gaslight us.

We will resist Greta Van Susteren trying to pretend unification with the alt-right is possible.

We will resist the intimidation efforts of the alt-right.

We will resist basically every damn word that comes out of Kellyanne Conway's mouth.

We will resist silently letting this administration and Congress strip away the social safety net.

We will resist.

