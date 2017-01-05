Trump's HHS Nominee Needs An Ethics Investigation Now

You gotta wonder why the House of Representatives put gutting an independent ethics body at the top of their list.

It turns out that Trump's cabinet pick for Health and Human Services, renowned Obamacare hater Tom Price, may have, allegedly, totally not convicted yet...

...traded stocks for companies directly affected by legislation he was involved in passing.

Oh wait, that liberal rag the Wall Street Journal (owned by Rupert Murdoch) totally says he did do that. Definitely.

And allegedly made thousands upon thousands of dollars in profits for doing it.

We won't know if these charges are true or if Price broke the law until there is an ethics investig...oh wait.

NO WONDER the Republicans tried to shut down the Ethics office at midnight, says anyone with a functioning brain.

SEN SCHUMER: The Wall Street Journal’s report that Congressman Price traded hundreds of thousands of dollars in health-related stock while, as a senior member of Congress, advocating for legislation that impacted those very companies’ stock prices, should shock and appall every American. That’s why Senate Democrats today are calling on the House Office of Congressional Ethics – the very office Republicans moved to gut behind closed doors as their first order of business in the new Congress – to investigate Price for these potentially serious ethic violations. In the spirit of ‘draining the swamp,’ we need to ensure that our nominees for top cabinet posts prioritize the welfare of all Americans over their own financial gain.