Vicente Fox Trolls Trump: 'Please Grow Up And Try To Be A Real President'

By Frances Langum
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
2 hours ago by Frances Langum
up

I swear, if I had Putin-level hackers on my staff, I would break into Trump's phone and make this clip from former Mexican President Vicente Fox his RINGTONE:

Please Señor Trump. Grow up. Be a real...Try to be a real president. Grow up.

Hey, the world trolls with you, Vicente. Muchos gracias.

In related news:


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Advertise Liberally

Broken Promises

Latest

Decision 2016

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV