Vicente Fox Trolls Trump: 'Please Grow Up And Try To Be A Real President'
I swear, if I had Putin-level hackers on my staff, I would break into Trump's phone and make this clip from former Mexican President Vicente Fox his RINGTONE:
Please Señor Trump. Grow up. Be a real...Try to be a real president. Grow up.
Hey, the world trolls with you, Vicente. Muchos gracias.
In related news:
The leaks coming out of the Trump White House cast the president as a clueless child https://t.co/3rdstx90ct
— Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 27, 2017
