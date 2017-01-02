Black History Month: Trump Attacks CNN, Thanks Frederick Douglass For Doing 'An Amazing Job'

During a listening session to honor Black History Month at the White House, Trump attacked the media, whined about the MLK bust story, thanked Fox News, called CNN 'fake news," promoted the Museum at the National Mall and bizarrely said, "Where people can learn about Reverend King, so many other things. Frederick Douglass, as an example of somebody who has done an amazing job and is being recognized more and more."

Frederick Douglass died in 1895.

The Atlantic and many others rightfully ask, "Does Donald Trump actually know who Frederick Douglass was?"

Unless he was a general from WWII, I'd say probably not.

Trump's other comments were just as awful since he made Black History Month one big whine about the media.

He said, "Last month, we celebrated the life of the Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr., whose incredible example is unique in American history. You read all about Dr. Martin Luther King a week ago when somebody said I took the statue out of my office, and it turned out that that was fake news. (Laughter.) It was fake news. The statue is cherished. It’s one of the favorite things in the -- and we have some good ones. We have Lincoln and we have Jefferson and we have Dr. Martin Luther King, and we have -- but they said the statue, the bust of Dr. Martin Luther King was taken out of the office. And it was never even touched. So I think it was a disgrace, but that’s the way the press is. Very unfortunate"

Zeke Miller of Time immediately corrected his mistake — within minutes, but if you just listened to Trump and his surrogates, you'd think this MLK story lasted for weeks.

And then he took his shot at CNN and praised his BFF's.

And Darrell -- I met Darrell when he was defending me on television. And the people that were on the other side of the argument didn’t have a chance, right? And Paris has done an amazing job in a very hostile CNN community. He’s all by himself -- seven people and Paris. So I’ll take Paris over the seven. But I don’t watch CNN so I don’t get to see you as much as I want to. I don’t like watching fake news.

PARTICIPANT: None of us watch it either anymore.

THE PRESIDENT: But Fox has treated me very nice -- wherever Fox is, thank you."

It's crazy watching Trump say the same things about CNN over and over again in inappropriate situations and venues that do not call for those types of comments.

Trump made his Black History remarks all about him, as usual.

And then there's this.