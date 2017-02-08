Trevor Noah Breaks It Down: Steve Bannon Is The Real President

Since we all know Donald Trump lacks the temperament and qualifications to be an actual President, who is running the show?

Trevor Noah proves it's Steve Bannon.

Jon Stewart was a tough act for Trevor Noah to follow, and his ratings may not match the Stewart/Bush years. But you may just love The Daily Show all over again if you tune in now, because lately, Trevor Noah's been on fire. Amid the absurdity of Donald Trump, The Daily Show is all of a sudden (and again) must-see TV.

Noah pulls out a top ten possibilities of who's in charge chart. He deduces that it's definitely not the # 3: Jarvanka (Jared and Ivanka merged) or even the #2, Fox News. Guess who won the top spot? As Noah explains, it's clearly the "author" of If Eczema Were A Human, Breitbart white-Nationalist, Stephen K. Bannon.

But ...making immigration policy wasn't enough power for Steve Bannon, so he went ahead and gave himself more power on the DL. White House Chief Strategist, Steve Bannon, has been given a security clearance usually held by generals, as the result of an executive order signed by "President" Trump...

Again, it's just, it's astounding that this soon into a new administration...I don't know. I-I mean, maybe Bannon's calling all the shots. Now, if that wasn't true, then a certain cable news fan wouldn't have felt the need less than an hour later to tweet... "Largely based on an accumulation of data"? Come on, man. Trump and data have less of a relationship than Trump and Tiffany. Come on...But Trump's defensiveness is telling. It shows that even he realizes he needs to prove he's in control. And maybe someday he will be. But for now, let's congratulate Steve Bannon. As of this moment, you are the real president. The American people didn't elect you, but then again, they kind of didn't elect Trump, either.

Amen Trevor. Amen!