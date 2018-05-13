Trevor Noah Breaks Down Trump Era: 'Like An Asteroid Headed To The Earth, But It’s Shaped Like A Penis'

Comedian Trevor Noah recently observed that Donald Trump's presidency is both funny and scary at the same time "like there’s an asteroid headed to the Earth, but it’s shaped like a penis."

The Daily Show host told CNN's Brian Stelter in an interview that aired on Sunday that he was not surprised to learn that Trump's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, was under investigation for possible bank fraud and other crimes.

"I said from the very beginning that Donald Trump reminds me of an African dictator," Noah explained. "And if you know anything about African dictators, the first thing you have to do is follow the money. And you follow the money with the people closest to them: family members, business associates. All you do is watch for the money."

According to Noah, critical thinking about the Trump administration should not end with journalists.

"I think we should be trying to build a population of people that are looking at information, that are reading into information, people who are asking questions that go beyond what they're just told," he said.

Noah explained that comedy is the "release valve" as "things become scarier, as the world becomes less secure." He also predicted that Trump would be reelected in 2020.

"I think people underestimate how laser-focused Trump and his supporters are," he argued. "I think people also underestimated how many people in America are willing to accept the adverse effects of Donald Trump as they pertain to the general discourse in America vs. the economy and how people actually feel in their daily lives."

Noah concluded by sharing his "favorite joke" for mentally processing the Trump presidency.

"I wake up most days terrified at the notion that Donald Trump is the most powerful president in the world," he stated. "I also wake up most days acknowledging that he's also going to make me laugh. And that's what's difficult for me is that he's an emotional paradox."

"It's almost like there's an asteroid headed towards the Earth, but it's shaped like a penis," Noah added. "I think I'm going to die, but I know I'm going to laugh."