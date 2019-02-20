Trevor Noah: Fox News Is Like Reverse Marie Kondo

On Tuesday's The Daily Show, Trevor Noah poked fun at how Fox News will gin up a scandal for each of the dozens of Democratic presidential candidates.

Noah pointed out Fox has gone after the timeline of Kamala Harris's Snoop Dogg music appreciation, Kirsten Gillebrand's chicken eating, and Cory Booker's vegan eating habits. And he has some pity for those who actually watch Fox for news:

I feel so bad for folks who take Fox News seriously. It has to be so much work. They're always telling you, the Democrats are coming for your shit. You have to stockpile a lifetime supply of meat. You’ve got to stockpile guns, keep your fossil fuels, Bibles, American flags, Confederate statutes. There must be one closet in your house that’s complete chaos. Fox News is like reverse Marie Kondo, put everything in your house as long as it sparks rage!