Watch Trevor Noah Troll Fox News Over Support For Trump’s Family Separations

Trevor Noah hilariously skewered Fox News cheerleading for Donald Trump’s inhumane family separations – and came up with a perfect response for the rest of us.

Noah’s takedown last night happened before Trump replaced his policy of family separations with one of indefinite family detentions today.

Noting that Trump claimed to hate his own policy, Noah “explained” why Trump was in a bind:

NOAH: The president can’t just change this policy, I mean, well, he can, but not without the approval of his most trusted advisers. And the problem is, the members of Trump’s TV cabinet team, like, they seem to be fine with everything that’s happening.

Trump's TV cabinet is Fox News, of course. We saw “Secretary of Inhumane Services,” Laura Ingraham and “Director of False Equivalencies,” Tucker Carlson along with “rapper” Brian Kilmeade defending family separations.

Then Noah came up with a plan for civilian action:

NOAH: Get on the phone and call the people who can actually do something about this – and I’m not talking about Congress. I’m talking about the policy makers at Fox News. Yeah. Call them ‘cause they can do something. They work for the president, which means they work for you.

Fox’s phone number appeared on the lower third of the screen: 1-888-369-4762.

Got that? 1-888-369-4762.

Have some laughs at Fox’s expense below, via the June 19, 2018 The Daily Show.

But feel free to call the number any time. As Noah said, Fox works for us now.

Crossposted at Newshounds.us