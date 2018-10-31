Trevor Noah Torches Fox News: 'Like One Giant Caravan Of Extremists'

Daily Show host Trevor Noah hilariously mocked the Trump/Fox News fear mongering about the caravan of migrants hoping for asylum in the United States: “What kind of invaders apply to come in and give the enemy three months warning?”

Noah went on to suggest that Fox News is the real dangerous invader. “They’re bringing xenophobia, they’re bringing racism,” Noah said, mocking Trump’s notorious attack on Mexican immigrants when he announced his 2016 presidential candidacy. “I assume that some of them are good people,” Noah said, further mocking Trump.

“Because even though this network might seem like one giant caravan of dangerous extremists, I believe there are people in there who mean well,” Noah continued.

Watch it above, from the October 30, 2018 The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, to see who was singled out as the exception. I guarantee you'll find it a Halloween treat!

Crossposted at Newshounds.us