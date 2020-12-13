Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Listen up. Ijeoma Oluo is a shining light. Listen to her. Learn from her. Buy her books. She has a new one out that is a must-read: Mediocre: The Dangerous Legacy of White Male America.

A reader will get more out of it, though, if they've passed Racism 101. If you're new to the discussion of how to talk about the very racist threads woven into our pre-national fabric since the 1600s, read So You Want To Talk About Race first. It's only been on the New York Times Bestseller list for the past 26 weeks in a row. Honestly. It will help everyone.

Please enjoy Ms. Oluo's appearance on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah above, where she nails white supremacy for the scam that it is.

******************

Here's your Sunday morning line-up, according to Politico:

NBC“Meet the Press”: NIH Director Francis Collins … Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) … Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.). Panel: Matt Bai, Lanhee Chen and Kristen Welker.

ABC“This Week”: FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn … New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy … Rick Gates. Panels: Chris Christie and Rahm Emanuel … Matthew Dowd, Cecilia Vega, Peter Baker and Susan Glasser.

CBS“Face the Nation”: HHS Secretary Alex Azar … Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.) … Robert Garrett … Scott Gottlieb.

FOX“Fox News Sunday”: Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) … House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.). Panel: Karl Rove, Gillian Turner and Charles Lane. Power Player: John Matze.

CNN“State of the Union”: FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn … Bill Gates … Stacey Abrams … Al Gore … Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.).

What's on your dance card today?