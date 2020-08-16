Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

True story:

When I was a kid we had a Siberian Husky named Shoshlik. Wanna know how we got her? I'll tell you.

My parents had friends who had rented a stud to mate with their purebred husky, but time was running out, and apparently the chemistry wasn't there, so to speak. My parents were over for dinner, and their friends were bemoaning their problem, when my dad said, "Maybe I can get them to mate."

His friend said, "If you can get them to mate, I'll give you one of the puppies for free."

My dad sat down at the piano, and played an aria from Wagner's Tristan and Isolde. Maybe eight bars in, they heard howling from the backyard, and sure enough, the deed was being done. Poof! We got a puppy!

Swear to god, true story.

Here's your Sunday morning line-up, according to Politico:

FOX “Fox News Sunday”: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy … Steve Cortes. Panel: Jason Riley, Kristen Soltis Anderson and Mo Elleithee. Historic DNC convention highlights. CBS “Face the Nation”: Jared Kushner … Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves … Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot … Dmitri Alperovitch … Scott Gottlieb. ABC “This Week”: Jason Miller. Panel: Chris Christie, Rahm Emanuel, Sara Fagen and Yvette Simpson. NBC “Meet the Press”: National security adviser Robert O’Brien … Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Panel: Charles Benson, Kasie Hunt, Jeh Johnson and Carol Lee. CNN “State of the Union”: White House chief of staff Mark Meadows … Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) … Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.).

