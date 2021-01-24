Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Okay, having just finished Cobra Kai, and enjoying it despite the many eyerolls, I gotta say I love this hilarious Honest Trailer...

It echos the sentiment my friend Vivian posted on Facebook: "This might be the only time WP SHOULD be calling the police & don't."

Here's your Sunday morning viewing line-up, according toPolitico.

CNN“State of the Union”: Xavier Becerra … Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) … Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) … Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-Pa.).

FOX“Fox News Sunday”: Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) … Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) … CDC Director Rochelle Walensky. Panel: Jason Riley, Donna Brazile and Gerald Seib. Power Player: Bryan Cranston.

NBC“Meet the Press”: White House COS Ron Klain … Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) … Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.). Panel: Tim Alberta, Yamiche Alcindor, David Brooks and Andrea Mitchell.

ABC“This Week”: Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) … Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) … Vivek Murthy. Panel: Chris Christie, Rahm Emanuel, Matthew Dowd and Margaret Hoover.

CBS“Face the Nation”: Anthony Fauci … Deborah Birx.

MSNBC“The Sunday Show”: Rep. David Cicilline (D- R.I.) … Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) … Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) … Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) … Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) … Karine Jean-Pierre.

Who's ready for some more Fauci Unleashed?