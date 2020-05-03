Politics
Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Lots on the morning shows to watch - what's catching your eye? (Bobblehead thread)
By Aliza Worthington
Here's the morning show line-up, according to Politico:

-- ABC’s “This Week”: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo … Ronna McDaniel … Tom Perez. Panel: Mary Bruce, Cecilia Vega, Matthew Dowd and Rick Klein.

-- CNN’s “State of the Union”: Larry Kudlow … Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer … Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan … Rep. Justin Amash (I-Mich.).

-- NBC’s “Meet the Press”: Panel: Nahid Bhadelia, Douglas Holtz-Eakin, Kasie Hunt and Amy Walter.

-- CBS’ “Face the Nation”: Daniel O’Day … Gary Kelly … Raphael Bostic … Scott Gottlieb.

-- “Fox News Sunday”: Deborah Birx … New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy … Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves. Panel: Dana Perino, Marie Harf and Guy Benson.

-- CNN’s “Inside Politics”: Boston Mayor Marty Walsh … Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson … Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-Mass.) … Ashish Jha and Megan Ranney. Panel: Toluse Olorunnipa, Lisa Lerer and MJ Lee.

How's your weekend? What's catching your eye, if anything? Tell us in the comments...

