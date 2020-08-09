2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Banish those ads for good with a subscription to the site, or if you'd like to make a larger donation, we'd welcome it gladly!
Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Here is your Sunday morning TeeVee Guide, along with some feline frenetic behavior.
By Aliza Worthington

Apparently Friday was International Cat Day. We here at Crooks and Liars failed to adequately acknowledge the holiday, and for that, we hang our heads in shame. Hopefully this belated homage to the best cat in the world —besides the ones who live in my house — will make up for it.

Meow.

**********************

Here's your Sunday morning line-up, via Politico:

FOX “Fox News Sunday”: Speaker Nancy Pelosi … Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Panel: Jason Chaffetz, Marie Harf and Josh Holmes. Power Player of the Week: The U.S. Army Old Guard’s Caisson Platoon.
CNN “State of the Union” (Dana Bash guest-hosts): Larry Kudlow … Speaker Nancy Pelosi … Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
ABC “This Week”: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer … Larry Kudlow. Panel: Matthew Dowd, Paul Begala, Christina Greer and Alice Stewart.
CBS “Face the Nation”: National security adviser Robert O’Brien … Scott Gottlieb … Anthony Salvanto with a new CBS “Battleground Tracker” poll.
NBC “Meet the Press”: Peter Navarro … Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) … Tom Inglesby … Theodore Carrillo-Small, Kristine McClary and Jacqueline Dungey. Panel: Kasie Hunt, Joshua Johnson and Rich Lowry.

Whatchya watching today?

Have you subscribed yet?

Banish those ads for good with a subscription to the site. For $1 for the first month and $4.99 after that, we'll pull all the ads off (except those from 3rd party apps) so you can enjoy the site without all the annoying popups and autoplay ads.

If you've already subscribed, consider a one-time or donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us