Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Apparently Friday was International Cat Day. We here at Crooks and Liars failed to adequately acknowledge the holiday, and for that, we hang our heads in shame. Hopefully this belated homage to the best cat in the world —besides the ones who live in my house — will make up for it.
Meow.
Here's your Sunday morning line-up, via Politico:
FOX “Fox News Sunday”: Speaker Nancy Pelosi … Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Panel: Jason Chaffetz, Marie Harf and Josh Holmes. Power Player of the Week: The U.S. Army Old Guard’s Caisson Platoon.
CNN “State of the Union” (Dana Bash guest-hosts): Larry Kudlow … Speaker Nancy Pelosi … Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
ABC “This Week”: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer … Larry Kudlow. Panel: Matthew Dowd, Paul Begala, Christina Greer and Alice Stewart.
CBS “Face the Nation”: National security adviser Robert O’Brien … Scott Gottlieb … Anthony Salvanto with a new CBS “Battleground Tracker” poll.
NBC “Meet the Press”: Peter Navarro … Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) … Tom Inglesby … Theodore Carrillo-Small, Kristine McClary and Jacqueline Dungey. Panel: Kasie Hunt, Joshua Johnson and Rich Lowry.
Whatchya watching today?