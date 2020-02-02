Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Good morning. Since democracy as we know it is dying, and we all need a brain cleanse, let's take a moment to enjoy the pure sense of righteous adorable outrage from this child over her classmate's stealing her perfect attendance pencil, shall we?
I mean, if we cannot get in the streets over a traitorous president, maybe we can march to get this girl's pencil back, WHO IS WITH ME? She for sure has a keener sense of right and wrong than the squatter in the Oval Office. Ooooooo if I ever see that Lizzy who went to CANADA!
Here's the Super Bowl Sunday morning show line-up... what piques your interest?
Courtesy of Politico:
-- NBC’s “Meet the Press”: Pete Buttigieg … Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.). Panel: Cornell Belcher, O. Kay Henderson, Rich Lowry and Anna Palmer (live from Des Moines).
-- “Fox News Sunday”: Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) … Alan Dershowitz … Franco Harris … Iowa panel: Brit Hume, Marie Harf and Karl Rove … Miami/Super Bowl panel: Michael Strahan, Howie Long, Terry Bradshaw and Jimmy Johnson (live from Miami).
-- CNN’s “State of the Union”: Pete Buttigieg … Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa). Panel: Rep. Cindy Axne (D-Iowa), Brianne Pfannenstiel, Jen Psaki, Andrew Gillum and Scott Jennings.
-- ABC’s “This Week”: Guests to be announced. Panel: Rahm Emanuel, Chris Christie, Matthew Dowd, Yvette Simpson and Sara Fagen.
-- CBS’s “Face the Nation”: Robert O’Brien … Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) …Pete Buttigieg … Ronna McDaniel … CBS News elections and surveys director Anthony Salvanto … Ed O’Keefe.
-- CNN’s “Inside Politics”: Jonathan Martin, Jeff Zeleny, Julie Davis, MJ Lee, Vivian Salama, Rachael Bade and Jackie Kucinich (live from Des Moines).
-- Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures”: Roger Goodell … Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) … Steve Bannon … House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) (live from Miami).
-- CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS”: Jared Kushner … Ezra Klein.