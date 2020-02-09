Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Politics
What's on your TV worth watching this morning?
In the "Damn, Science Is Sexy" category, we have this much needed brain cleanse: (Sound ON)

EVERYONE needs Bill Nye and Lizzo in their lives. EVERYONE. And predictably, Twitter lost its collective damn mind over this. It was delightful. This is the social media content we signed up for.

Okay, back to reality, the Sunday shows are sure to have one or two things to talk about this morning, from the revolting, yet thoroughly predictable acquittal of Trump to Friday night's Democratic debate in New Hampshire. What's high on your list? Here's the line-up, via Politico:

-- NBC’s “Meet the Press”: Pete Buttigieg … Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Panel: Kasie Hunt, Joshua Johnson, Claire McCaskill and John Sununu (live from Manchester, N.H.).

-- ABC’s “This Week”: Joe Biden … Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). Panel: Jonathan Karl, Barbara Comstock, Matthew Dowd,Yvette Simpson and Jen Psaki.

-- CNN’s “State of the Union”: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) … Pete Buttigieg … DNC Chairman Tom Perez. Panel: Rick Santorum, Mia Love, Karen Finney and Wajahat Ali.

-- CBS’ “Face the Nation”: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) … Pete Buttigieg … Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) … Chinese Ambassador Cui Tiankai … Anthony Salvanto. Panel: Jamal Simmons, Jeffrey Goldberg, Gerald Seib and Salena Zito.

-- “Fox News Sunday”: Pete Buttigieg … Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Panel: Karl Rove, Julie Pace, Dana Perino and Juan Williams … “Power Player of the Week” segment with Secretary of The Smithsonian Lonnie Bunch.

-- CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS”: Bill Maher … Saeb Erekat … Finnish PM Sanna Marin.

