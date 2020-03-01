Media Bites
Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

What's on your Sunday morning agenda?
By Aliza Worthington
3 hours ago by Aliza Worthington
Last night Saturday Night Live gifted us with a glorious performance by David Byrne and his American Utopia band. "Once In A Lifetime" is one of my all-time favorite Talking Heads songs, and this man has lost absolutely nothing in the vocals department, nor in the mesmerizing weirdo department. I mean, John Mulaney's opening monologue was great as always, but this performance? This was nostalgia heaven mixed with a dose of timeless hope.

Everything old is new again. Same as it ever was.

Here are the Sunday show guests, according to Politico:

-- NBC’s “Meet the Press”: Vice President Mike Pence … Joe Biden … Pete Buttigieg … Dr. Joseph Fair … new NBC News / Marist polls from North Carolina and Texas. Panel: Robert Gibbs, Eddie Glaude, Jr., Peggy Noonan and Kristen Welker.

-- ABC’s “This Week”: Joe Biden … Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) … Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. Panel: Chris Christie, Matthew Dowd, Heidi Heitkamp and Yvette Simpson.

-- CBS’s “Face the Nation”: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) … Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. Panel: Michael Crowley, Ramesh Ponnuru, Karen Tumulty and Edward Wong … new CBS News battleground tracker polling with Ed O’Keefe and Anthony Salvanto.

-- CNN’s “State of the Union”: Vice President Mike Pence … Joe Biden. Panel: Rick Santorum, Van Jones, Amanda Carpenter and Rebecca Katz.

-- “Fox News Sunday”: Joe Biden … Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. Panel: Katie Pavlich, Donna Brazile, Kristen Soltis Anderson and Mo Elleithee … “Power Player of the Week” segment with Women in Military Service for America Memorial president Phyllis Wilson.

What's catching your eye this morning?

