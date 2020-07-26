2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Here's your Sunday morning line-up, and a little chicken to go with your waffles.
By Aliza Worthington
Image from: Twitter Screenshot

Hashtag Chicken Daddies.

You're welcome.

Go ahead. Search for it. You know you want to.

*****************************

Here's your Sunday morning lineup, according to Politico

ABC “This Week”: Mark Meadows … New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. Roundtable: Chris Christie, Rahm Emanuel, Sara Fagen and Yvette Simpson.

CBS “Face the Nation”: Speaker Nancy Pelosi … Scot Gottleib. Battleground Tracker with CBS News Elections and Surveys Director Anthony Salvanto.

CNN “State of the Union”: Brett Giroir … Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) … Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan … Larry Kudlow … Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Fox News “Fox News Sunday”: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin … Tom Frieden. Panel: Guy Benson, Gillian Turner and Juan Williams. Power Player: Ben Folds.

:

What's on your viewing agenda?

