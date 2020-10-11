Media Bites
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Someone on the bird app got the "unflattering cat photo challenge" hashtag going this week. Oh, and here's the Sunday morning line-up.
By Aliza Worthington
Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread
Image from: Twitter Screenshot

Because the world cannot have enough silly cat photos, because we unexpectedly had one of our beloved feline overlords cross the Rainbow Bridge last week, and because maybe this will help me not go out and adopt 17 more cats to make up for the loss as my dreams are telling me I need to do ASAP...here are some entries into Twitter's hashtag Unflattering Cat Photo Challenge.

Personally, I don't think there is any such thing as an unflattering cat photo, but I'm feline generous.

******************

Here's your Sunday morning TV line-up, according to Politico:

  • NBC“Meet the Press”: Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) … Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) … Bill Gates. Panel: Hugh Hewitt, Hallie Jackson, Maria Teresa Kumar and Jake Sherman.
  • ABC“This Week”: Eric Trump … Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.) Panel: Rachel Scott, Rahm Emanuel, Julie Pace and Lanhee Chen.
  • CBS“Face the Nation”: Ronna McDaniel … Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer … Leonard Schleifer … Neel Kashkari … Scott Gottlieb.
  • FOX“Fox News Sunday”: Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) … Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) … Lara Trump Panel: Brit Hume, Susan Page and Peter Baker. Power Player: Don McGahn.
  • CNN“State of the Union”: Larry Kudlow … Kate Bedingfield … Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii)

What's on your Sunday morning agenda? Tell us in the comments!

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.