Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Because the world cannot have enough silly cat photos, because we unexpectedly had one of our beloved feline overlords cross the Rainbow Bridge last week, and because maybe this will help me not go out and adopt 17 more cats to make up for the loss as my dreams are telling me I need to do ASAP...here are some entries into Twitter's hashtag Unflattering Cat Photo Challenge.

#unflatteringcatphotochallenge



I mean i could take any pic of willy and it’s gonna come out like this



Willy is too old to give a shit about how he looks in front of the camera



Willy could meet Michelle Obama and he’d still look like this pic.twitter.com/h6bIz8Ek2r — Kevin Flood (@FLOOKLYN) October 10, 2020

#unflatteringcatphotochallenge



put that phone away hooman until my fur grows back! 😾 pic.twitter.com/52UvXZqykU — Ghostmouse (@Ghostmouse8) October 9, 2020

Personally, I don't think there is any such thing as an unflattering cat photo, but I'm feline generous.

******************

Here's your Sunday morning TV line-up, according to Politico:

NBC“Meet the Press”: Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) … Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) … Bill Gates. Panel: Hugh Hewitt, Hallie Jackson, Maria Teresa Kumar and Jake Sherman.

ABC“This Week”: Eric Trump … Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.) Panel: Rachel Scott, Rahm Emanuel, Julie Pace and Lanhee Chen.

CBS“Face the Nation”: Ronna McDaniel … Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer … Leonard Schleifer … Neel Kashkari … Scott Gottlieb.

FOX“Fox News Sunday”: Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) … Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) … Lara Trump Panel: Brit Hume, Susan Page and Peter Baker. Power Player: Don McGahn.

CNN“State of the Union”: Larry Kudlow … Kate Bedingfield … Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii)

What's on your Sunday morning agenda? Tell us in the comments!