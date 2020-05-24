Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

I wasn't aware that this was what the entire world was waiting for, but Eli Manning has joined Twitter and the Twitterverse had a whole-ass fainting spell. I mean, yay? He's only following ten accounts so far, and I am NOT one of them, NOR is Crooks and Liars, so honestly, how cool can he be? He doesn't even have a cover photo. Pffft. But apparently this is a big deal...

I mean, I am a Ravens fan now, despite being a Brooklyn girl born and raised, but I will allow the social media swooning to go on mostly unmocked. Because if he can go on hitting Tom Brady this hard, I may even follow him myself. Heh. ;)

Hope your golf game is as polished as your Twitter game. Don’t hit it in the lumberyard. https://t.co/SaPL34P2T2 — Eli Manning (@EliManning) May 23, 2020

THE DAY HAS COME



Eli Manning has finally joined Twitter



Give our king a follow @EliManning pic.twitter.com/Nu9s8snNDO — Giants Alive (@GiantsAlive) May 23, 2020

ELI MANNING FINALLY MADE A TWITTER — Carly (@carlymersky) May 23, 2020

Eli Manning has 2 tweets and he’s already beaten Brady a third time pic.twitter.com/AJzID1zJPD — Chris Catoire (@JuicyCatoire) May 23, 2020

************

Here's your line-up of talking heads this Memorial Day Sunday, via Politico: