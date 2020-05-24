Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

I wasn't aware that this was what the entire world was waiting for, but Eli Manning has joined Twitter and the Twitterverse had a whole-ass fainting spell. I mean, yay? He's only following ten accounts so far, and I am NOT one of them, NOR is Crooks and Liars, so honestly, how cool can he be? He doesn't even have a cover photo. Pffft. But apparently this is a big deal...
I mean, I am a Ravens fan now, despite being a Brooklyn girl born and raised, but I will allow the social media swooning to go on mostly unmocked. Because if he can go on hitting Tom Brady this hard, I may even follow him myself. Heh. ;)
Hope your golf game is as polished as your Twitter game. Don’t hit it in the lumberyard. https://t.co/SaPL34P2T2
— Eli Manning (@EliManning) May 23, 2020
THE DAY HAS COME
Eli Manning has finally joined Twitter
Give our king a follow @EliManning pic.twitter.com/Nu9s8snNDO
— Giants Alive (@GiantsAlive) May 23, 2020
ELI MANNING FINALLY MADE A TWITTER
— Carly (@carlymersky) May 23, 2020
Eli Manning has 2 tweets and he’s already beaten Brady a third time pic.twitter.com/AJzID1zJPD
— Chris Catoire (@JuicyCatoire) May 23, 2020
************
Here's your line-up of talking heads this Memorial Day Sunday, via Politico:
CNN “State of the Union” (Dana Bash is hosting): Kevin Hassett … New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy … Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) … Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.)
FOX “Fox News Sunday”: Deborah Birx … Mark Parkinson … Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Panel: Josh Holmes, Donna Brazile and Jonah Goldberg. Power Player of the Week: Tom Day.
NBC “Meet the Press”: Peter Hotez … Dan Barouch … Ohio Gov. Mike Dewine … Robert O’Brien. Panel: O. Kay Henderson, Andrea Mitchell and Jeh Johnson.
ABC “This Week”: Deborah Birx … Tom Bossert and Atul Gawande. Panels: Jonathan Karl, Pierre Thomas, Julie Pace … Chris Christie and Rahm Emanuel.
CBS “Face the Nation”: Robert O’Brien … Michael Chertoff … Geoff Ballotti … Eric Rosengren … Scott Gottlieb.