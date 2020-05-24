Media Bites
Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

What's on your TV this Memorial Day weekend? Oh, and apparently Eli Manning is on Twitter...
By Aliza Worthington
I wasn't aware that this was what the entire world was waiting for, but Eli Manning has joined Twitter and the Twitterverse had a whole-ass fainting spell. I mean, yay? He's only following ten accounts so far, and I am NOT one of them, NOR is Crooks and Liars, so honestly, how cool can he be? He doesn't even have a cover photo. Pffft. But apparently this is a big deal...

I mean, I am a Ravens fan now, despite being a Brooklyn girl born and raised, but I will allow the social media swooning to go on mostly unmocked. Because if he can go on hitting Tom Brady this hard, I may even follow him myself. Heh. ;)

Here's your line-up of talking heads this Memorial Day Sunday, via Politico:

CNN “State of the Union” (Dana Bash is hosting): Kevin Hassett … New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy … Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) … Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.)

FOX “Fox News Sunday”: Deborah Birx … Mark Parkinson … Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Panel: Josh Holmes, Donna Brazile and Jonah Goldberg. Power Player of the Week: Tom Day.

NBC “Meet the Press”: Peter Hotez … Dan Barouch … Ohio Gov. Mike Dewine … Robert O’Brien. Panel: O. Kay Henderson, Andrea Mitchell and Jeh Johnson.

ABC “This Week”: Deborah Birx … Tom Bossert and Atul Gawande. Panels: Jonathan Karl, Pierre Thomas, Julie Pace … Chris Christie and Rahm Emanuel.

CBS “Face the Nation”: Robert O’Brien … Michael Chertoff … Geoff Ballotti … Eric Rosengren … Scott Gottlieb.

