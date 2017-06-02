Dana Bash Gets Fed Up With Trump's Antics: 'C'mon...Do Your Job!'
Completely useless White House press secretary
Melissa McCarthy Sean Spicer was today attacking a report in the New York Times that depicted Trump in a bathrobe. Spicer contended that Trump did not even own a bathrobe, so the report must ipso facto be bogus.
via Raw Story
DANA BASH: "Are we really having this conversation?” Bash asked, incredulous. “Whether it’s Donald Trump and bathrobes, or more importantly it gets to the core … I’m joking, but this is very serious. I was going to say you can’t attack the media, you can. He has the freedom to do that, just like we have the freedom, and responsibility, I should say, to try and report out what is happening in this country.”
“But, like, c’mon,” she continued. “At a certain point … even the people who support him and cheer him on are going to be like, we don’t wanna hear it anymore. Just do your job.”
Oh, and for the record.
Donald Trump would never wear a bathrobe. pic.twitter.com/uGo1unhwE6
— John Aravosis (@aravosis) February 7, 2017
