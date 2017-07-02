CNN Refutes Spicer's Claim They 'Walked Back" Refusing To Book Kellyanne Conway

In this afternoon's White House Press briefing, Sean Spicer was asked about CNN's refusal to put Kellyanne Conway on the air Sunday and he replied, "My understanding is they retracted that, walked that back or denied it."

That is simply not true.

After Conway's "Bowling Green massacre" gaffe on MSNBC put her credibility in jeopardy with the media, The NY Times reported that Conway was shut out by CNN over her credibility issues.

Conway denied the report on twitter, but CNN refuted her by tweeting: " @ KellyannePolls was offered to SOTU on Sunday by the White House. We passed. Those are the facts."

Those ARE the facts.

There was no retraction, denial, or walk back from CNN at all.

Hunter Walker from Yahoo News asked Spicer about this and said, "CNN reportedly declined to interview Kellyanne Conway on Sunday because of questions about her credibility, is the WH willing to offer an alternative representatives to networks that refuse to work with with specific spokespeople?

Spicer replied, "Frankly, it's my understanding is they retracted that, walked that back or denied it. However you want to put it, I don't care."

CNN did care.

He continued, "Kellyanne is a very trusted aide of the president, any characterization otherwise is insulting -- if they choose not to work with someone that's up to them..."

After Spicer made these remarks, CNNPR tweeted this out.

"CNN was clear, on the record, about our concerns about Kellyanne Conway's credibility, to the New York Times and others. We have not "retracted" nor "walked back" those comments. Those are the facts."

These are the facts, Sean.