When CNN couldn't have cameras in the White House briefing with Sean Spicer today, and couldn't feed the audio, they sent in a sketch artist instead.

The White House banned cameras at its press briefings, so @CNN sent its favorite sketch artist instead https://t.co/fUIVmGUzDR pic.twitter.com/Rf6JJyf9dY — Brian Ries (@moneyries) June 23, 2017

And the responses are even funnier:

Anyone else hearing "Take On Me"? https://t.co/uDV9MU77hT — Albatross (@Albatross) June 23, 2017

Kind of resembles a courtroom trial...perhaps a little foreshadwing. — Just sayin' (@lizh_PA) June 23, 2017

Spicey lost his pudge and eye bags. Strangely drawing still able to adequately depict his lack of integrity and answers. — kss@Sticker_Speak (@Sticker_Speak) June 23, 2017

must be the Russian network pic.twitter.com/0x0RN106Qi — Matunos (@matunos) June 23, 2017

It's a creative way to deal with it, but here's the thing. Spicer doesn't say anything at these press conferences anyway, and reporters are way too soft on him when he does broadcast them.

Also, whose camera WAS that in the drawing, anyway?