Donald Trump Threatens Texas State Senator: 'We’ll Destroy His Career'

By John Amato
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis

During a meeting at the White House with law enforcement officials, after hearing about a dissenting Texas State Senator Trump said, "We'll destroy his career."

Trump couldn't control his authoritarian impulses while the cameras were rolling.

Sheriff Harold Eavenson of Rockwall County complained to Trump about a state senator who "was offering asset forfeiture legislation that Eavenson thinks would aid Mexican drug cartels."

Trump then said, "Who is the state senator? Want to give his name? "We'll destroy his career."

What was just as scary as Trump's word was that after Trump threatened to destroy a local politician who has an opposing view, the audience broke out into laughter.

This was no joke. If he had given Trump the name, the recriminations would have already begun.

At least Sheriff Eavenson didn't give out the name, but it was a sick display by Trump and his supporters.

It's uncertain who the state senator is.

But I'm sure it'll become common knowledge before long.

Update: One of these two senators is likely the target.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Advertise Liberally

Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV