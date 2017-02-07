Donald Trump Threatens Texas State Senator: 'We’ll Destroy His Career'

During a meeting at the White House with law enforcement officials, after hearing about a dissenting Texas State Senator Trump said, "We'll destroy his career."

Trump couldn't control his authoritarian impulses while the cameras were rolling.

Sheriff Harold Eavenson of Rockwall County complained to Trump about a state senator who "was offering asset forfeiture legislation that Eavenson thinks would aid Mexican drug cartels."

Trump then said, "Who is the state senator? Want to give his name? "We'll destroy his career."

What was just as scary as Trump's word was that after Trump threatened to destroy a local politician who has an opposing view, the audience broke out into laughter.

This was no joke. If he had given Trump the name, the recriminations would have already begun.

At least Sheriff Eavenson didn't give out the name, but it was a sick display by Trump and his supporters.

It's uncertain who the state senator is.

CORRECTION: Deleting prior tweet. Uncertain Hall is the senator. Bill's sponsor is a woman. So not yet clear to whom sheriff was referring. — Radley Balko (@radleybalko) February 7, 2017

But I'm sure it'll become common knowledge before long.

Update: One of these two senators is likely the target.