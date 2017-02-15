Trump Answers Question On Anti-Semitism By Touting Electoral College Win

During Trump's presser with Bibi Netanyahu today, Donald was asked about "the sharp rise in anti-Semitic" and "racist" behavior across the country and Trump replied, "Well, I just want to say that we are, you know, very honored by the victory that we had. 306 college votes, we were not supposed to crack 220."

He really began his answer this way.

A reporter was called on by Bibi to ask some questions and he turned to Trump, outlined the rise in racist behavior which could be linked to his admin and said, "And I wonder what do you say among the Jewish community in the states and in Israel and maybe around the world who believe and feel that your administration is playing with xenophobia and maybe racist tones?"

I thought Trump's first response would be to attack "fake news" to cover for Steve Bannon but instead launched into a bizarre self-congratulatory monologue about how many electoral college votes he won.

Trump said, Well, I just want to say that we are, you know, very honored by the victory that we had. 306 college votes, we were not supposed to crack 220. You know that, right?"

What does that answer have to do with anything that was asked in the question or the entire Israel press conference? Even during a discussion about peace in the Middle East, Trump is still smoldering about losing the popular vote? Or was he just plain not listening, at all?

He continued, "There was no way to 221, but then they said there's no way to 270, and there's tremendous enthusiasm out there."

Notice what words he doesn't use in the rest of his answer.

Trump said, "I will say that we are going to have peace in this country. We are going to stop crime in this country. We are going to do everything within our power to stop long-simmering racism and every other thing that's going on. A lot of bad things that have been taking place over a long period of time."

"I think one of the reasons I won the election is we have a very, very divided nation. Very divided and hopefully I'll be able to do something about that, and I -- you know, it was something that was very important to me," he said.

"As far as people, Jewish people, so many friends, a daughter who happens to be here right now. A son-in-law. and three beautiful grandchildren. I think that you are going to see a lot different United states of America over the next three, four, or eight years. I think a lot of good things are happening. You're going to see a lot of love. You're going to see a lot of love. okay?"

Trump never mentioned the words "anti-Semitic or antisemitism."

They must be considered hot-button words that must not be named at any cost.

He pointed to his family, but he never explicitly said his daughter's family is Jewish.

And then he launched into a 1970's tie-dyed soliloquy about peace and love, man!

Donald Trump is nuts.

Update: Rep. Adam Schiff minced no words: