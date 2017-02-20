The Founder Of Twitter's 'Trump Regrets' Has None

Last night Ari Melber interviewed Erica Baguma, a Canadian Social Anthropology student who founded the Twitter account @Trump_Regrets, which retweets Trump voters who now realize the mistake they made:

@realDonaldTrump enough! I voted for you and your acting like a jackass! Just run the country make it great again! Sweden? Really? — Scott (@ltl94buddy) February 19, 2017

@realDonaldTrump I voted for you but I am now angry that I did. You claim there was 'no controversy' in regards to #NoDAPL??? A HUGE LIE!!! — marie snow (@snowmufon) February 18, 2017

@realDonaldTrump MR.President if u don't lock Hillary up it will look like your corrupted BIG MISTAKE & I'll want 2 change my Vote cuz~u`did — Uncle Bob (@ilskinny) November 22, 2016

@POTUS @BetsyDeVos I hope you never have a special needs child...you have destroyed all hope for those parents. Failure. and I voted for you — GPendley (@ukncaa) February 7, 2017