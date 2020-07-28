Trump Has A New Enemy: Twitter's 'Trending Topics'

Donald Trump is really losing his grip on reality. On Monday night he tweeted a bananas tweet, accusing Twitter algorithms of being "illegal" because so many of them are anti-Trump. I am not kidding. Here is his tweet:

So disgusting to watch Twitter’s so-called “Trending”, where sooo many trends are about me, and never a good one. They look for anything they can find, make it as bad as possible, and blow it up, trying to make it trend. Really ridiculous, illegal, and, of course, very unfair! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2020

For those who do not have a law degree - or any legal training - a social media algorithm is not "illegal." It just tracks trends in what is being tweeted about most at that exact moment. There is no bias, it is just a screenshot in time of what is most talked about by users. Too bad that so much of Trump related tweets are negative.

Twitter tried to enlighten Trump:

Illegal? — Diedrich Bader (@bader_diedrich) July 27, 2020

“It’s illegal for me to be this unpopular.” — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 27, 2020

I’ll take “What is WHINY, BAD LEGAL TAKES?” for $1000, Alex! — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) July 27, 2020

If you resign, all the Twitter trends about you will be very good. The joy your resignation would bring worldwide is immeasurable. Imagine the ratings. — Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) July 27, 2020

Every time you tweet like this THIS is all we see. Just a whiny tiny little manbaby... pic.twitter.com/AaeZ9d4I6J — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) July 27, 2020

Trump just called Twitter's trending topics "illegal" which means that he knows just as much about the law as he knows about running a successful casino, university, airline, or marriage. — JRehling (@JRehling) July 27, 2020

Donald Trump, Whiner in Chief. There is nothing too small for him to whine about. Nothing too petty. Nothing too unimportant. 150,000 people have died, his personal Gestapo are attacking peaceful protestors nationwide and Russia put a bounty on American soldiers...and this giant man-baby is whining about Twitter trending topics that hurt his delicate little feelings.

Sad.

Editor's Note: Here are some of the trending topics at the time this was written: