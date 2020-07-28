2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Banish those ads for good with a subscription to the site, or if you'd like to make a larger donation, we'd welcome it gladly!
Entertainment
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Trump Has A New Enemy: Twitter's 'Trending Topics'

Donald Trump raged in a tweet about Twitters "trending topics" because so many of them are anti-Trump
By Red Painter
Trump Has A New Enemy: Twitter's 'Trending Topics'
Image from: DonkeyHotey

Donald Trump is really losing his grip on reality. On Monday night he tweeted a bananas tweet, accusing Twitter algorithms of being "illegal" because so many of them are anti-Trump. I am not kidding. Here is his tweet:

For those who do not have a law degree - or any legal training - a social media algorithm is not "illegal." It just tracks trends in what is being tweeted about most at that exact moment. There is no bias, it is just a screenshot in time of what is most talked about by users. Too bad that so much of Trump related tweets are negative.

Twitter tried to enlighten Trump:

Donald Trump, Whiner in Chief. There is nothing too small for him to whine about. Nothing too petty. Nothing too unimportant. 150,000 people have died, his personal Gestapo are attacking peaceful protestors nationwide and Russia put a bounty on American soldiers...and this giant man-baby is whining about Twitter trending topics that hurt his delicate little feelings.

Sad.

Editor's Note: Here are some of the trending topics at the time this was written:

Have you subscribed yet?

Banish those ads for good with a subscription to the site. For $1 for the first month and $4.99 after that, we'll pull all the ads off (except those from 3rd party apps) so you can enjoy the site without all the annoying popups and autoplay ads.

If you've already subscribed, consider a one-time or donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us