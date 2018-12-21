Politics
I wonder if the so-called president will get the message as the number one trending topic on Twitter this morning is #TrumpResign.
By Frances Langum
Number One Trending On Twitter This Morning: 'Trump Resign'
Time to go!

Trump has praised Twitter as a great way to communicate with the American people.

He might want to re-think that strategy, as this morning the number one trending topic is #TrumpResign. When a celebrity's name is trending, there's often a fear that that person has passed away. Here, more than a few people were disappointed that the #TrumpResign hashtag was a call to action rather than an announcement that it had happened.

