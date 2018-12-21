Number One Trending On Twitter This Morning: 'Trump Resign'

Trump has praised Twitter as a great way to communicate with the American people.

He might want to re-think that strategy, as this morning the number one trending topic is #TrumpResign. When a celebrity's name is trending, there's often a fear that that person has passed away. Here, more than a few people were disappointed that the #TrumpResign hashtag was a call to action rather than an announcement that it had happened.

Here's a small sample of #TrumpResign tweets, click here to see more.

Trump serves himself. He serves Russia. He does not serve the USA. He should resign.#TrumpResign projected at Powell St Station in San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/FOGuhelMS7 — ÆMarling (@AEMarling) December 21, 2018

Everyone must be walking on eggs in the White House, especially when #TrumpResign is the top trend. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) December 21, 2018

When you wake up and check Twitter before morning coffee and see #TrumpResign trending only to realise he hasn't resigned yet... Even us Canadians got excited! pic.twitter.com/NwEi0mkmCT — 🇨🇦Nikki🇨🇦 (@bctiggygirl) December 21, 2018

Remember when Obama used dijon mustard? Now THAT was a huge scandal, right?



Trump: Elected w/ Russian help. Daily lies. Hush money. Moscow prostitutes. Accused by 14+ women of sexual assault. Childish insults. On tape BRAGGING ABOUT GROPING WOMEN! Pathological liar. #TrumpResign — JimAndrews518 (@JimAndrews518) December 21, 2018

#TrumpResign It's one thing to be an inept businessman in NYC, it's quite another to think your limited skill set meets the basic requirements to be POTUS. You have shown this job is way over your head. You should resign for the good of the nation. — julescator (@julescator) December 21, 2018