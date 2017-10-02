Fox News Host: If A Terrorist Attack Occurs, 'It's On The Courts Now'

Fox and Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade, who's a rabid Trump supporter laid the ground work to blame any terrorist attack that happens in the U.S. on the courts when he angrily said, "I know it sounds harsh, but really, it's on the courts now. If something happens with these refugees, you can't blame the president."

The Trump administration likes to use the San Bernardino terrorist attack to promote his "travel ban," but his executive order would have had no effect on those attackers at all.

Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-31) told CNN earlier today, "Nothing that the president proposed would have stopped December 2nd attack. Nothing that he would have proposed would have stopped 9/11 as well. We are talking about a US citizen and a Pakistani and that was not targeted in the president's ban so this would have had zero effect...and it's unfortunate that he continues to try to exploit my community by trying to say that."

It's a classic Trump red herring, but that has not stopped his surrogates from using it for their political gain and to spread fear in the population.

Many Republicans, including Rep. Peter King, have been critical of the roll out of Trump's Muslim ban, but if you watch F&F, you'd be transported to another time and place, altogether.

Kilmeade said, "And, keep in mind, this was an operation to pause in those seven terror-laden states, without stable governments, in order to set up a vetting procedure. Set up the vetting procedure. And, I know it sounds harsh, but really, it's on the courts now. If something happens with these refugees, you can't blame the president. He tried to do what he said he was going to do."

If a mad couple or lone wolf stages an attack, nobody would blame Trump or any president, but George W. Bush got into trouble when he ignored and failed to act on a PDB that said, "Bin Ladin Determined To Strike in US."

36 days later we had 9/11.

But Trump supporters, while focusing on the seven countries in question are already trying to map out their defense for Trump, even if an attacker is not from those seven countries and entered our country after the courts struck down his order.

That will be a tragic day on three counts.

The first is the attack and all those that suffered because of it

The second will be having to watch the Trump administration flail around, attacking the media and courts for allowing it to happen.

The third, there will be a big push for Trump to assert more control based on more misinformation.