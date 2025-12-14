SNL Has A New Word For Dems To Troll Trump With

Saturday Night Live Weekend Update started things off with some of their usual skewering of Trump's latest absurdity:

Saturday Night Live‘s Weekend Update wondered if there was another reason for Donald Trump’s chosen winners of the Kennedy Center honors, while also jabbing the 79-year-old president about his health.

Trump, who installed himself as chairman of the once-dignified arts institution earlier this year, gave out Kennedy Center honors last Sunday to actor Sylvester Stallone, singer Gloria Gaynor and rock band KISS, among others. Trump also had the Village People perform “YMCA,” one of his favorite songs.

Co-anchor Michael Che said that slate raises a question: “Is Donald Trump a gay man from 1978?”

Colin Jost then addressed how the Trump administration seized a Venezuelan oil tanker this week, and has been increasing the U.S. military presence in the Caribbean, in part through strikes on alleged drug boats. Trump even said in a recent interview that President Nicolas Maduro’s “days are numbered.”

“As opposed to Trump, whose days are lettered,” Jost joked, as a picture of a pill dispenser—marked with the first letter of each day of the week—showed on screen.