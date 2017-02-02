Jonah Goldberg: Campuses Are 'Soft, Totalitarian States'

Yesterday's protest at UC Berkeley, sparked by a speaking engagement of Breitbart creation, Milo Yiannopoulis, turned ugly, unfortunately. Sadly, this provides ammo to fascism-enthusiasts like Jonah Goldberg to wrongfully accuse the left of acting like the alt-Right. If anyone wants to stifle free speech, 'Secret President,' Steve Bannon's comments to the press couldn't be more un-Constitutional.

The best option to effectively protest this hateful idiot would have been for no one to show up, so that Yiannopoulis could speak to an empty room. However, people are wrought with frustration, fear and grief from being bombarded with constant offenses from the Trump posse, while feeling powerless to fix this appalling assault on Democracy. People are going to act out, but hopefully, those of us in the resistance will learn, in time, how to most effectively combat this evil.

Goldberg spoke on Fox's America's Newsroom about the protests. Not surprisingly, he used the opportunity to sell more of his fictitious book.

JONAH GOLDBERG: But what I'm outraged by is there was only one arrest? There should have been paddy wagons full of these people. When you break property and use Molotov cocktails, you aim fireworks at police? They should all get arrested. It should be a zero-tolerance. SHANNON BREAM: (discussing Milo) He said that the left has essentially gotten so lazy, they can't argue anything on content; that they've now been resorted to bullying because they can't actually argue facts and content. You think that's an accurate description of where we are?

(remember, alternative facts=facts in GOP-ville)

GOLDBERG: Oh yeah, now I think that's absolutely true. You know I wrote a book called Liberal Fascism almost a decade ago and even then, the best working definition of a fascist in America was simply a Conservative who's winning an argument. The way the left operates? They just try to shout down anybody who disagrees with them. These campuses are basically these little sort of soft, totalitarian states where disagreement is actually a heresy.



He bemoans the 2014 demonstrations where the students at Rutgers University protested Condi Rice giving the commencement, on the grounds that they'd rather not have a war criminal address them on that special day. They were successful in their efforts, sadly, according to Goldberg. Condi's complicity in fabricating reasons to go to war and killing thousands unlawfully is not enough to classify her as a fringe element, but many would beg to differ.

As usual, Goldberg breaks out the both-sides-are-the-same argument to pretend he's a neutral party.

GOLDBERG: It feeds into the worst impulses on the left and the right and I think the administration of Berkeley should be ashamed of itself.

I wonder if he bothered to find out if the Black Bloc anarchists responsible for most of the violence were actually students. Of course not.

The administration of Berkeley did not tell the protesters to turn violent. Why would he say that? Because, he's a conservative. UC Berkeley is a state school, which means he must demonize them. Period.

Also, he's hoping to sell a few more copies of his horrible book.