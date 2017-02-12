Grammy Awards Open Thread

By Nicole Belle
Al Jarreau--Feels Like Heaven

It feels like the Grammys will be a little dimmer tonight with the news of the death of multi-Grammy winning singer Al Jarreau today.

We've lost so many iconic and influential artists this year. I suspect I will be a puddle of tears during the In Memoriam segment.

So here's your open thread to let us know what you think of the winners, the snubs, the outrageous outbursts, the surprisingly political acceptance speeches and the crazy fashion.

And a special wish of good luck to friend and fellow blogger/podcaster Lindsey Beyerstein, whose partner, Darcy James Argue, has a well-deserved nomination for Large Jazz Ensemble for "Real Enemies," the theme of which may be especially meaningful to a politically engaged audience like C&L's.


