Grammy 2019 Open Thread

It is high season for awards shows and tonight, the music industry honors their own.

The night is not without its own controversies, including the last minute withdrawal of Ariana Grande from performing. Kendrick Lamar (the big nominee this year with eight nominations), Drake, and Childish Gambino (Donald Glover) have also also declined performing, because they claimed the Grammys have not done enough to encourage diversity.

It is perhaps then fitting in the age of Trump that the top name performers are Women of Color: H.E.R., Janelle Monae, Cardi B, and Diana Ross, who is celebrating her 75th birthday. Other performers scheduled include Lady Gaga, Travis Scott, Shawn Mendes, and Post Malone. Multi Grammy award winner Alicia Keys hosts.

Here's a list of all the nominees.

You can livestream the ceremony through a free trial of CBS All Access. (directions here)

Open thread below...