72nd Emmy Awards Open Thread

What were your TV favorites during the year of COVID19?
By John Amato
ABC is hosting the 2020 Emmy Awards in the year of COVID19.

I imagine more people have watched and streamed television and all its various forms than every before because of the pandemic.

You can watch it live with your basic cable, internet, satellite plans or the various other options available to you.

The ABC live stream is restricted to certain locations, so you'll need to verify that your provider supports your local market. You can see a full list of supported pay-TV providers and locations here. The ABC app is available on most connected devices, including smartphones, Apple TV, Android TV, Roku players, Fire TV products, Chromecast, and Samsung smart TVs.

The NY Times lists all of the top categories this year:

Best Comedy“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)“Dead to Me” (Netflix)“The Good Place” (NBC)“Insecure” (HBO)“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon) “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)“What We Do in The Shadows” (FX)

Best Drama“Better Call Saul” (AMC)“The Crown” (Netflix)“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)“Killing Eve” (BBC America)“The Mandalorian” (Disney+)“Ozark” (Netflix)“Stranger Things” (Netflix)“Succession” (HBO)

Best Limited Series“Little Fires Everywhere” (Hulu)“Mrs. America” (FX)“Unbelievable” (Netflix)“Unorthodox” (Netflix)“Watchmen” (HBO)

Best Actress, Drama "Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”Olivia Colman, “The Crown”Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”Laura Linney, “Ozark”Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”Zendaya, “Euphoria”"

Best Actor, Drama "Jason Bateman, “Ozark”Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”Steve Carell, “The Morning Show”Brian Cox, “Succession”Billy Porter, “Pose”Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

