Emmy Awards Open Thread

Yes, it's that time again...the time in which the television industry congratulates themselves on excellence, realized or not.

But I do want to add a little grit to the gloss. If you look at the nominees listed below, this year is the most diverse nominees in the history of the awards, which is great. Yet there are precious few minorities represented or women outside of the female acting categories. Sandra Oh is the first Asian woman to be nominated in 70 years. Sterling K. Brown won the category he's up for again last year, and it was the first time that a black man had won in 20 years. True renaissance man Donald Glover has nominations in writing, directing and acting for his amazing show, Atlanta. But that was a show conceived specifically because he didn't see the representation he wanted offered to him.

I mention that because this week, writer/producer Linda Bloodworth Thomason (Designing Women, Evening Shade) came out with an op-ed that said that Les Moonves' lack of respect and harassment of women wasn't only sexual.

Somewhere in the middle of all this, I was walking the halls one day in the original CBS building. In spite of no longer having gainful employment, I still felt proud that I had been allowed to make a creative contribution to the network I had grown up with — starting with Lucy and Ethel, who had electrified me and inspired me to write comedy. I never dreamed that I would become the first woman, along with my then-writing partner, Mary Kay Place, to write for M*A*S*H. I took pride in being part of a network that always seemed to be rife with crazy, interesting, brash women, from Mary Tyler Moore and Rhoda, to Maude, to Murphy Brown, to the Designing Women. Many of these female characters paved the way for women to be single, to pursue careers and equal pay and to lead rich, romantic lives with reproductive rights. As I walked, I noticed that the portraits of all these iconic women were no longer adorning the walls. I don’t know why and I didn’t ask. I just know that the likes of them have rarely been seen on that network again. Thanks to Les Moonves, I can only guess they all became vaginal swabs in crime labs on CSI Amarillo.

Representation matters. Telling the stories of those who aren't necessarily white, aren't necessarily male, aren't necessarily wealthy, aren't necessarily straight, aren't necessarily Judeo-Christian, *IS* necessary for others to gain empathy of lives unlike their own. We can trace directly the acceptance of LGBT rights to the popularity of Will & Grace. There have been studies that claim that Spongebob Squarepants has actual impact on the brains of younger viewers. Like or not, television very much plays a significant part in our national zeitgeist.

There are some amazing nominees this year. But in light of how much of what we see is dictated by white, straight, wealthy, conservative males with a history of misogyny and bigotry, I can't help but wonder how many amazing shows we'll never see because the gatekeepers were more interested in gratifying their egos and libidos than bringing representation of the audience to the screen.

Here are the nominees for tonight. John Amato has indicated his predictions with a **.

Outstanding Drama Series

Game of Thrones ** ( I enjoyed every one of the series nominated)

Stranger Things

The Americans

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

This Is Us

Westworld

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta **

Barry

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

Silicon Valley

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Outstanding Limited Series

American Crime Story **

Genius

Godless

Patrick Melrose

The Alienist

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Ed Harris, Westworld

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Matthew Rhys, The Americans **

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Claire Foy, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Keri Russell, The Americans **

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Bill Hader, Barry

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Ted Danson, The Good Place **

William H. Macy, Shameless

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Allison Janney, Mom

Issa Rae, Insecure

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel **

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Antonio Banderas, Genius

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Darren Criss, American Crime Story

Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower **

Jesse Plemons, Black Mirror: USS Callister

John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Laura Dern, The Tale **

Michelle Dockery, Godless

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

David Harbour, Stranger Things **

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid's Tale

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

Matt Smith, The Crown

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Vanessa Kirby, The Crown

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale **

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta ** (Baldwin may win, but Brian is exceptional)

Henry Winkler, Barry

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live **

Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Megan Mullally, Will & Grace

Zazie Beetz, Atlanta

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert **

Edgar Ramírez, American Crime Story

Finn Wittrock, American Crime Story

Jeff Daniels, Godless

John Leguizamo, Waco

Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower

Ricky Martin, American Crime Story

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Adina Porter, American Horror Story

Judith Light, American Crime Story

Letitia Wright, Black Mirror: Black Museum

Merritt Wever, Godless

Penélope Cruz, American Crime Story **

Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver **

The Daily Show

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul's Drag Race

The Amazing Race

The Voice

Top Chef

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Game of Thrones, Jeremy Podeswa: The Dragon and the Wolf

Game of Thrones, Alan Taylor: Beyond the Wall

Ozark, Jason Bateman: The Toll

Ozark, Daniel Sackheim: Tonight We Improvise

Stranger Things, Ross Duffer, Matt Duffer: Chapter Nine: The Gate

The Crown, Stephen Daldry: Paterfamilias

The Handmaid's Tale, Kari Skogland: After

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Atlanta, Hiro Murai: Teddy Perkins

Atlanta, Donald Glover: FUBU

Barry, Bill Hader: Chapter One: Make Your Mark

GLOW, Jesse Peretz: Pilot

Silicon Valley, Mike Judge: Initial Coin Offering

The Big Bang Theory, Mark Cendrowski: The Bow Tie Asymmetry

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amy Sherman-Palladino: Pilot

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or a Dramatic Special

American Crime Story, Ryan Murphy: The Man Who Would Be Vogue

Godless, Scott Frank

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, David Leveaux, Alex Rudzinski

Paterno, Barry Levinson

Patrick Melrose, Edward Berger

The Looming Tower, Craig Zisk: 9/11

Twin Peaks, David Lynch



Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

Dave Chappelle: Equanimity, Stan Lathan

Jerry Before Seinfeld, Michael Bonfiglio

Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life, Marcus Raboy

Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake, Hamish Hamilton

The Oscars, Glenn Weiss

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Game of Thrones, David Benioff, D.B. Weiss: The Dragon and the Wolf

Killing Eve, Phoebe Waller-Bridge: Nice Face

Stranger Things, Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer: Chapter Nine: The Gate

The Americans, Joel Fields, Joseph Weisberg: Start

The Crown, Peter Morgan: Mystery Man

The Handmaid's Tale, Bruce Miller: June

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Atlanta, Stefani Robinson: Barbershop

Atlanta, Donald Glover

Barry, Bill Hader, Alec Berg: Chapter One: Make Your Mark

Barry, Elizabeth Sarnoff: Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast And Keep Going

Silicon Valley, Alec Berg, Fifty-One Percent

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amy Sherman-Palladino: Pilot

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or a Dramatic Special

American Crime Story, Tom Rob Smith: House by the Lake

American Vandal, Kevin McManus, Matthew McManus: Clean Up

Black Mirror, William Bridges, Charlie Brooker: USS Callister

Godless, Scott Frank

Patrick Melrose, David Nicholls

Twin Peaks, David Lynch, Mark Frost **

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee: The Great American Puerto Rico

John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City

Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady

Patton Oswalt: Annihilation

Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

At Home with Amy Sedaris

Drunk History

I Love You, America

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Tracey Ullman's Show