62nd Annual Grammy Awards Open Thread

Michelle Obama has won a Grammy for her audiobook, and Lizzo has a handful of nominations this year. Watch the Grammys with us and share your thoughts.
By Karoli Kuns

For many, the Oscars is their peak award show, but for me it's the Grammys. I love the live performances and seeing which musicians are up-and-coming and which of the established musicians are striking out in new ways.

So pull up a chair and watch the Grammys with us. Alicia Keys will host again. Lizzo has a handful of nominations and there is also supposed to be a huge tribute to Prince.

We can't embed a live stream, but you can subscribe to CBS All Access with a free one-week trial before the $6.95 monthly fee kicks in. If you want to cancel after your trial, there's no penalty.

You can follow along with the results here, if you don't have a stream. I'm sure there will be a lot of tweets about it as well on the hashtag #Grammys.

Share your thoughts in the comments below.

