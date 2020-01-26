62nd Annual Grammy Awards Open Thread

For many, the Oscars is their peak award show, but for me it's the Grammys. I love the live performances and seeing which musicians are up-and-coming and which of the established musicians are striking out in new ways.
So pull up a chair and watch the Grammys with us. Alicia Keys will host again. Lizzo has a handful of nominations and there is also supposed to be a huge tribute to Prince.
We can't embed a live stream, but you can subscribe to CBS All Access with a free one-week trial before the $6.95 monthly fee kicks in. If you want to cancel after your trial, there's no penalty.
You can follow along with the results here, if you don't have a stream. I'm sure there will be a lot of tweets about it as well on the hashtag #Grammys.
