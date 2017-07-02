Hillary Clinton: The Future Is (Still) Female

"The future is female."

Hillary Clinton points to the Women's March in a new video from the Makers Conference, the theme of which this year is "Be Bold."

"Despite all the challenges we face, I remain convinced that yes, the future is female," Clinton said. "Just look at the amazing energy we saw last month as women organized a march that galvanized millions of people all over our country and across the world."

"We need strong women to step up and speak out. We need you to dare greatly and lead boldly. So please, set an example for every women and girl out there who's worried about what the future holds and wonders whether our rights, opportunities and values will endure."

"And remember, you are the heroes and history makers, the glass ceiling breakers of the future. As I've said before, I'll say again, never doubt you are valuable and powerful and deserving of every chance and every opportunity in the world."