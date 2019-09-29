Don't Worry, The State Department Is STILL Investigating Hillary Clinton's State Department

Don't let the fact that Bill Barr is off in Italy on "official business," (what kind of offical business would the US Attorney General have in Italy?) as is Mike Pompeo, Steve Bannon and a Russian oligarch or two bother you, he's still working hard as de facto personal attorney for Donald Trump.

Stop me if you've heard this one:

The Trump administration is investigating the email records of dozens of current and former senior State Department officials who sent messages to then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s private email, reviving a politically toxic matter that overshadowed the 2016 election, current and former officials said. As many as 130 officials have been contacted in recent weeks by State Department investigators — a list that includes senior officials who reported directly to Clinton as well as others in lower-level jobs whose emails were at some point relayed to her inbox, said current and former State Department officials. Those targeted were notified that emails they sent years ago have been retroactively classified and now constitute potential security violations, according to letters reviewed by The Washington Post. In virtually all of the cases, potentially sensitive information, now recategorized as “classified,” was sent to Clinton’s unsecure inbox.

Mind you, this had been thoroughly investigated by the FBI during the primary and general election season, with a testy James Comey saying that there really wasn't anything to indict on, although few in the media appeared to grasp that nuance. But now that these emails been retroactively classified (why?), now all those Qanon commenters will see all their conspiracy fantasies fulfilled.

Is it possible that Donald Trump thinks Hillary Clinton is going to run again?