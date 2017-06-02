Kendzior: Press Should Stop Acting Like 'Botoxed Riefenstahls'

Media critic Sarah Kendzior had no problems at all telling the press they should see this as a war when Trump calls you the enemy. And of course, outdated and perverse practices like the White House Correspondents Dinner should be shunned.

Normally, any reference to the Nazis risks invoking Godwin's Law and is not all the helpful, but Kendzior's reference to the infamous propagandist for the Nazis, filmmaker Leni Riefenstahl was especially apt here, as she also did what she did just to get along and further her career. That's just not a journalists' role. Riefenstahl was not a Nazi herself, which is why she wasn't hanged at Nuremberg, but she did as much as anyone to build up the myth of Hitler.