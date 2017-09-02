Congresswoman Vows Trump 'Won't Last Four Years'

Maxine Waters is not holding back on her views that Trump will be impeached before his term is over. Usually I'm a little leery of predictions like this, but I might make an exception in this case. As I mentioned on the MOMocrats podcast today, there WILL be something that breaks the Republicans. The question is only what, and when.

Congresswoman Waters put it pretty clearly, in response to a question from Katy Tur about whether it would just be a 4-year stalemate.

'I don't think so because he's not going to be there for four years," she answered. "He has disregarded constitutional questions. We're still digging into his conflicts of interest, his relationship to Putin and the Kremlin."

She added an exclamation point to that, by adding, "I don't intend to work with him or try to work with him, but I certainly don't intend for him to be around for four years."

Acknowledging that people aren't ready to hear that claim about a president who has been in office a short time, she still insisted that he is "vulnerable to impeachment."

When pushed by Tur on the fact that she doubted a Republican majority in Congress would stand for such a thing, Waters predicted, "I think he's going embarrass his party."

"This Congress no matter where we divide, we're basically very patriotic. Many of those senators are getting very nervous about his relationship to Pputin and his defense of Putin constantly, and so I think that if, in fact, they find that there's been collusion between this president and Putin and the Dremlin that they're going to back off of him and there is an opportunity there for all of us to get together in the interest, the best interest, of this country, and I do think that impeachment certainly may be possible."

From her lips to Congress' ears. I do agree that there is a point where Republicans may cut their losses, especially with Pence waiting in the wings to do their bidding. But whatever Trump does is going to have to be so alienating to his base that the cowards in the Republican party actually stand up and do something for the good of the country.