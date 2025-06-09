'Don't Shoot!' Maxine Waters Begs National Guard Not To Use Guns At Protest

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) pleaded with National Guard troops not to use their weapons against protesters.

The California lawmaker showed up at an anti-ICE demonstration near Los Angeles on Sunday after President Donald Trump ordered the National Guard to be deployed.

"There's no reason to shoot anybody!" Waters shouted to the service members. "Don't allow them to make your service a service where you're killing people."

"Don't do it. Defy them!" she added. "Don't shoot those guns for anything!"

