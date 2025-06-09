'Don't Shoot!' Maxine Waters Begs National Guard Not To Use Guns At Protest

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) pleaded with National Guard troops not to use their weapons against protesters.
By David EdwardsJune 9, 2025

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) pleaded with National Guard troops not to use their weapons against protesters.

The California lawmaker showed up at an anti-ICE demonstration near Los Angeles on Sunday after President Donald Trump ordered the National Guard to be deployed.

"There's no reason to shoot anybody!" Waters shouted to the service members. "Don't allow them to make your service a service where you're killing people."

"Don't do it. Defy them!" she added. "Don't shoot those guns for anything!"

UPDATE: (Karoli) There was a "live stream" of the "riots" yesterday, and this is how it was going:

2 hours in its just the national guard standing in a parking lot as people stare at them like they're tourists lost at Venice beach.

Occasionally Maxine Waters stops by to tell them they're idiots.

Los Angeles.

Brett "Solidarity 2025" Banditelli (@banditelli.org) 2025-06-08T18:52:49.849Z

