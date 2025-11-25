Rep Maxine Waters Describes Trump Perfectly

Spot on!
By Conover KennardNovember 25, 2025

California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) took a minute during a Democratic hearing on the Trump administration's immigration raids to offer a perfect description of our clearly mentally unstable, morally bankrupt president.

"This is an important press conference that is being held to let you know what we're all doing resisting this lowdown, dirty, no-good, filthy president of the United States of America," Waters said.

“Let me just say this,” she continued. “They are targeting our leadership both in the Latino community and in the Black community, and while they’re targeting them and following them, I’m on the street, and I’m following ICE, and I’m targeting ICE.”

“We are documenting everything," she said. "We are resisting. And I want to tell you, you are seeing the biggest coming together of the Black and brown community that we’ve seen in this city ever.”

She urged that the protests continue.

“You must not stop,” she added. “I’m protesting. I’ve been to 11 of them. I stay on the street, in the alleys, wherever I need to be. We’re not afraid, but we’re smart.”

MAGA will certainly call out her rhetoric, but political discourse changed when Donald J. Trump darkened our doors, with the president calling a female reporter "piggy" and his masked ICE agents terrorizing neighborhoods. A man who is hiding the Epstein Files because he's named on them countless times. A man who treats women like dirt and hates minorities and marginalized Americans with a passion. A man who tore down the East Wing of the People's House. A man who has failed to address rising grocery costs and inflation while he builds a gaudy new ballroom. Waters' description was spot on.

