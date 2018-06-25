'Be Careful What You Wish For Max!': Trump Threatens Rep. Waters

Our national political abuser is ramping up the rhetoric and threats:

Congresswoman Maxine Waters, an extraordinarily low IQ person, has become, together with Nancy Pelosi, the Face of the Democrat Party. She has just called for harm to supporters, of which there are many, of the Make America Great Again movement. Be careful what you wish for Max! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

I do not ordinarily make an issue out of Trump's tweets, but this one is serious and it is the equivalent of an official directive from the White House threatening an elected representative who also happens to be African-American.

To review here, Rep. Maxine Waters did not call for violence against anyone. She quite specifically called for social shunning of Cabinet members. Here are her exact words:

“If you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”

So. Specifically directed toward someone in Trump's cabinet who is actively wrecking this country being held accountable, not your average run of the mill white supremacist MAGA. Please take note that there is no "harm," only shame, which every single Republican should wear like a scarlet letter for enabling this despot to continue wrecking the country.

I view this tweet as a threat. You should too. So too should Maxine Waters, particularly since he is playing to his sneering, racist base.

You should report it to Twitter as abusive.

It is a mob-style threat from a mobster. We cannot get this man out of office soon enough.